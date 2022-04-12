Michael D Higgins writes to congratulate Young Plato school
Irish President Michael D Higgins has congratulated a north Belfast school for making philosophy a "cornerstone of education".
Mr Higgins wrote to Holy Cross Boys Primary's principal Kevin McArevey following a film made about the school's teaching.
The documentary film Young Plato - about philosophy lessons at Holy Cross - was recently released in cinemas.
He said he hoped to visit to see the school's teaching for himself.
Holy Cross is a large primary school with more than 400 boys in the Ardoyne area of Belfast.
The school mural depicts a pupil in the pose of Rodin's The Thinker surrounded by pictures of Aristotle, Socrates and Plato.
Pupils take lessons in the ancient philosophers, and if conflict happens between them, philosophy is part of sorting it out between the boys involved - in front of a special "philosophy wall" in the school.
The makers of Young Plato spent almost two years in the school - based in a classroom - to produce the film, which has had many good reviews.
Mr Higgins wrote to Mr McArevey after seeing the film.
The Irish president wrote to congratulate the principal and the documentary makers for "the excellent work that you have done in highlighting philosophy as a cornerstone of education and personal development".
"I have long been a champion of this approach and it is wonderful to see these ideas and ideals being promoted to a wide audience," he said.
Mr Higgins also added a personal note in his own handwriting to the letter.
"Without philosophy that teaches us are we not on the brink of species failure," he wrote.
"I never thought I'd write such a term."
Mr McArevey told BBC News NI he was "thrilled" to receive the letter from Irish president.
"I know it's very close to his heart, and it is to my heart, to make this approach a cornerstone of education," he said.
"He has long been a champion of this approach.
"I'm thrilled that he'd take the time to pen such a personal letter."
President Higgins has often taken an interest in, and commented on, education in Northern Ireland.
In February he criticised what he called "segregated" education and claimed it could "exacerbate conflict" in Northern Ireland, in a speech at a peace conference in County Fermanagh.