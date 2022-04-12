Jody Keenan: Tributes to Newry woman who died after ambulance wait
A woman who died on a street in Newry as ambulances took more than 45 minutes to arrive was "the kindest, most beautiful person", her boss has said.
Jody Keenan was a "fantastic classroom assistant" who had worked at St Paul's High School in Bessbrook for 10 years, its principal Jarlath Burns said.
The 39-year-old was socialising with friends when she collapsed on Trevor Hill in the early hours of Sunday.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has apologised and is investigating.
The NIAS said it received a call about Ms Keenan at 03:15 BST on Sunday but no ambulances were immediately available at the time due to a shortage of crews.
Two ambulances were eventually sent to the scene, one from Belfast and one from Banbridge, County Down.
However, the first crew did not arrive at Trevor Hill until 04:03 BST - 48 minutes after NIAS said it got the first 999 call about the emergency.
By that stage, she had died, despite efforts to resuscitate her, including by Ms Keenan's mother who attempted to give her CPR.
'Shocked and very saddened'
Her sudden death has left staff and pupils at the school where she worked "numbed", according to Mr Burns.
"We are in shock and very saddened by her loss," Mr Burns told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"She was always committed to making a difference to children who had experience barriers to learning. She went way beyond the call of duty.
"She was loved by staff and pupils and parents alike."
We are deeply saddened about the sudden death of our esteemed colleague, Jody Keenan, who was a Teaching Assistant in St Paul’s for many years.— St Pauls High School (@stpaulsbbrook) April 11, 2022
Jody’s colleagues gathered today to say the Rosary and remember her, and her family, in our prayers.
May she rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gV6bIKNH9f
In a statement on Monday, the NIAS said it "would like to apologise sincerely and offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the patient".
"We recognise how difficult a time this will be for the family and we will be seeking to engage with them directly in the coming days," its spokesman added.
The NIAS also confirmed on Monday that it will be carrying out a Serious Incident Review into what happened.
A serious adverse incident is defined as any event or circumstance that led or could have led to serious unintended or unexpected harm, loss or damage to patients.
Doctor's 'despair and frustration'
Dr Alexander Davey, a doctor who has worked in ICU and emergency departments across the UK, said something radical needed to be done to prevent such incidents happening again.
He said ambulance waiting times outside hospital emergency departments had reduced operational capacity and there was still a lot of Covid-19 absence in hospitals.
"We're now in a phase of critical burn-out in staff," Dr Davey told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"I've personally been in situations where I've been wanting to transfer patients between hospitals for life and limb-threatening procedures and there have been no ambulance available.
"You're left there with a patient needing your care and there's no resource available to help you get the patient to that care."
He added: "I can fully empathise with both families and the teams involved in these incidents as to how frustrating and disempowering and desperate these situations are.
"Sometimes, as in this sad case, there's nothing to be done to respond in time."
Dr Davey, who has 15 years' experience in medicine, said the current crisis in emergency care would have happened long ago, were it not for the "regular heroic efforts of colleagues moving heaven and earth".
"You go through the stages of anger, despair, frustration... these problems are becoming more frequent," he said.
"But for the huge effort of my colleagues across the board coming in on a daily basis, spinning more than as many plates as they could possibly spin every shift and staying longer and doing everything they possibly can.... if it weren't for my colleagues we probably would have passed this crisis years ago.
"We may recognise this current crisis as the critical point as we look back."