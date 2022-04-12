Londonderry: Police investigate shots fired by masked men in Bogside
- Published
Police in Londonderry are investigating reports of shots being fired by masked gunmen during an incident in the city's Bogside.
It is understood to have happened in the Durrow Park area on 8 April.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said officers conducted searches in the area on Monday after video footage of the alleged incident emerged on social media.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.