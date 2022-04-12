Covid-19: Two Covid-related deaths and 927 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,369.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 927 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 632 on Monday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health has said it was "extremely important" though that people report their LFT test result if positive.
On Tuesday, 440 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland, with three people in ICU.
On Monday, 438 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland, with three people in ICU.
Last updated 12 April at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,768,325 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 1,425,318 people had had their first dose and 1,334,230 have had their second dose.
Meanwhile, 20,667 third doses have been administered.
A total of 988,110 booster jabs have been administered, as of Tuesday.
Last updated 12 April at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 1,004 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Tuesday.
There are 53 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,884 as of Monday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,715 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
In addition, 2,049 people registered a positive antigen test on Monday.
Last updated 12 April at 14:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,850,534 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,834,167 people have had their first dose and 3,776,216 have had their second dose, while 240,151 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,957,379 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 12 April
Source: Department of Health Ireland.