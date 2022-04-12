Coalisland: Firefighters tackling blaze in Main Street

A section of the street has been closed as firefighters deal with the incident on Tuesday

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a two-storey building in Coalisland, County Tyrone.

The Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they received a report of a fire in Main Street at about 14:20 GMT on Tuesday.

Two pumping appliances from Dungannon Fire Station and two aerial appliances, one from Cookstown and one from Portadown, are currently at the scene.

A section of the street has been closed off as crews deal with the incident.

