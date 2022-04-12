Boris Johnson: NI parties press for prime ministers' resignation

By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed he has paid the fine and issued a fresh apology but said he would not resign

Several Northern Ireland parties have called for Boris Johnson to resign after it emerged he has been fined for breaking lockdown rules.

The prime minister issued a fresh apology and has confirmed that he has paid the fine - but did not say how much it was.

He also said he would not resign over the incident.

Alliance and the SDLP said the prime minister needed to step down within days.

But the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said it remained a matter for Mr Johnson and the Conservative Party.

The fine was issued to Mr Johnson for his attendance at an hour-long gathering in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also been fined and the prime minister's wife, Carrie Johnson, confirmed she had paid a fine relating to the same event.

"I think their positions are untenable, both should resign, and they have to go quickly," said Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry.

"This is a completely unprecedented situation - to have both the prime minister and chancellor in the same situation is completely unique - integrity has to matter in public life."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the prime minister's wife, Carrie Johnson, have also been notified they will get fines

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also criticised Mr Johnson.

"When people were speaking to their loved ones through windows, not able to bury their mothers and fathers properly, Boris Johnson was popping wine corks with the chancellor and his staff.

"It's crazy to think he thought breaking the rules he set was fine, he broke the law."

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said the prime minister needed to "be aware of the hurt and harm" his actions had caused.

But she stopped short of calling for him to resign: "That's a question for his own party and for him, he needs to search his own heart with regards to his actions."

Northern Ireland Minister Conor Burns tweeted that the prime minister had a "big job to do to rebuild trust".

Mr Johnson's fine makes him the UK's first serving prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law.

The Metropolitan Police is looking into 12 alleged law-breaking gatherings across Whitehall.

So far, more than 50 fines have been handed out, with more expected.

