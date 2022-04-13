GP telephone first system 'here to stay'
The Royal College of GPs in Northern Ireland said while it accepted patient access needed to improve the "telephone system is here to stay".
A phone first system was adopted by most GP surgeries in spring 2020.
According to GP's, the move, which came without either consultation or prior information, was necessary to minimise the risk of infection of Covid-19.
Two years on, there is concern among some members of the public that the system is not working.
Speaking to BBC News NI, Dr Ursula Mason accepted that the system wasn't working but said there were not enough GPs to see people.
She added that the telephone system, which was being "refined" and "improved" was the best way to manage "growing demand" and to "prioritise the sickest patients to be seen first".
"The telephone system allows us to see many more patients, to deal with demand in a better way so I think the telephone system is here to stay," added Dr Mason.
"There will be some changes to upgrade it, but it will form a significant part of how we manage demand."
Her practice in Carryduff is used to taking several thousand calls daily.
While waiting areas are sparsely populated, inside the individual surgeries doctors take call after call.
Afternoons are set aside to see those people who have phoned in earlier and have managed to get a face-to-face appointment.
"We have seen huge problems with access over the years due the telephone system, that is the bottleneck for patients and it is frustrating for patients and GPs," she said.
"But we are taking steps to try and change and refine systems. But the bottom line is there are only so many patient contacts that GPs can deal with every day and when those finish we can then only offer an emergency service and that is regrettable."
'So much hassle'
Simon and Jean Clayton are retired and live in Coleraine, County Antrim.
Simon had a stroke a number of years ago, was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2020 and Jean too has had health problems.
While they are now with a GP practice they are happy with - they said that in the past they have struggled with access.
Jean said she found the telephone system challenging.
"Being number 29 in the queue on the phone and then it would be about 4 o'clockish, knowing that they would close at 17:00 and you go right down to position three, two and then back to three and then it cuts off - gone for the day."
She said there were other frustrations.
"The physio suggested cortisone injections and so I came downstairs and asked the receptionist for an appointment and she said: 'You've got to phone me.'"
Simon Clayton said he found the system impersonal.
"It just gets to the point when you are ill you just don't bother ringing up, because you just treat yourself. A lot of people are self-medicating because it's just so much hassle."
Dr Mason, who was speaking on behalf of the Royal College of GPs, warned that unless there was realistic funding GP services would be "limited in the future".
She said the college "accepts there are problems with the telephone system", but that it allowed GPS to see the sickest first.
"Part of the problem is that some practices have old phone systems that don't allow for patients to be placed on hold.
"It's not working and we are trying to fix it by upgrading phone systems and by changing how we work. But it is hugely difficult."
Meanwhile, 40 miles away in Armagh, Dr Frances O'Hagan juggled similar problems in the Friary surgery.
At most, two people sit in the waiting room, while others attend a treatment room. The system is managed so there is never a crowd or even a busy waiting room.
In the past five days 1,012 people have been triaged by telephone, while 645 people have had face-to-face consultations with their GP.
There are eight phone lines into the building and for approximately eight hours every day the lines are constantly ringing.
Dr O'Hagan also admits things could be done better, but said the telephone system was the safest way of treating patients during a pandemic.
"At the moment Covid is still with us and we must ensure patients are seen in the safest way," she added.
"We manage how they come into the building and we can't have people waiting in a crowded area."
Across Northern Ireland, on the week ending 25 March, 74,267 people were treated in surgery and 117,182 by phone or video.
While RCGP NI didn't have comparable figures for before and after the new telephone system, GPs said they believe it was allowing them to treat more patients - but not necessarily face-to-face.
According to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, Nisra, there were 321 GP practices in March 2021 - that is a reduction of 29 (8%) since 2014.