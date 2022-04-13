Queen's launch largest male breast cancer study
The largest study of genes that can lead to breast cancer in men has been launched at Queen's University in Belfast.
An international consortium, known as MERGE, will analyse DNA from 5,000 men and compare it to 10,000 without breast cancer.
This makes it the largest study of its kind worldwide.
Researchers hope to develop a better understanding of the disease, which may lead to new treatments.
Around 400 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK.
Lead researcher, Dr Nick Orr from the Patrick G Johnson Centre for Cancer Research, said: "We need to develop a better understanding of breast cancer in men in order to improve prevention, early detection and treatment.
"Having access to the large resource provided by the MERGE consortium will enable us to develop a deeper insight into the genetics and pathology of this rare disease."
The initiative, led by Queen's and Sapienza University of Rome, is also supported by the US National Cancer Institute.