Dublin: Woman being questioned over pensioner's murder

Rte
The body of a woman in her 80s was found in a house on First Avenue, off Seville Place, in Dublin on Wednesday

A woman has been arrested after the body of a woman in her 80s was found in a house in Dublin on Wednesday.

The elderly woman was found in her home on First Avenue, off Seville Place, at about 11:50 local time.

Irish national broadcaster RTE is reporting that she had been stabbed.

The woman who has been arrested - who is aged in her 40s - is being questioned on suspicion of murder, police have said.

Gardaí (police) are appealing to any person who may have information to contact them.

Related Topics