Dublin: Woman being questioned over pensioner's murder
- Published
A woman has been arrested after the body of a woman in her 80s was found in a house in Dublin on Wednesday.
The elderly woman was found in her home on First Avenue, off Seville Place, at about 11:50 local time.
Irish national broadcaster RTE is reporting that she had been stabbed.
The woman who has been arrested - who is aged in her 40s - is being questioned on suspicion of murder, police have said.
Gardaí (police) are appealing to any person who may have information to contact them.