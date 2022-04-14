Londonderry: Man forced to withdraw cash in 'terrifying ordeal'
- Published
A man has been assaulted and forced to withdraw money from a cash machine in what police in Londonderry have described as a "terrifying ordeal".
It happened in the Beraghvale area of the city at about 20:30 BST on Wednesday.
The victim was confronted by two men and assaulted before being taken to a nearby cash machine.
The incident may be linked to the later discovery of a burnt out car in the Drumleck Drive area, police have said.
"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who has been traumatised by what's happened to him, and which has left him with minor injuries," Det Insp Gareth Lavery said.
He said police are especially keen to hear from anyone who "saw a vehicle being driven in an erratic or suspicious manner" between the Beraghvale and Racecourse Road areas of the city.
Det Insp Lavery added: "We're also investigating a report of a burnt out car in Drumleck Drive that was reported to us at around 10:25pm.
"We believe these incidents may be linked, and we are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch," he said.