Londonderry: Three arrested after man forced to withdraw cash
Three people have been arrested in connection with a man being assaulted and forced to withdraw money from a cash machine in Londonderry.
The incident happened in the Beraghvale area of the city on Wednesday.
The men, aged 25 and 27, and a 22-year old-woman, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including kidnapping, robbery, arson, possession of an offensive weapon and theft.
All three remain in custody at this time assisting police with enquiries.