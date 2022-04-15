Sligo: Vigils to be held after Sligo killings
- Published
A number of vigils are due to be held across the island of Ireland on Friday in memory of two men who were killed in Sligo town earlier this week.
Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee were found dead in their own homes on Monday and Tuesday night.
A 22-year-old man was remanded into custody on Thursday after being charged with their murders.
Many of the vigils have been organised by members of the LGBT community and they will begin at 18:00 local time.
Belfast City Hall will be lit up in rainbow colours on Friday evening.
In Northern Ireland, vigils have been organised outside the city hall and in Guildhall Square in Londonderry.
Memorials are planned at Sligo town hall and in Dublin city centre, outside Dáil Éireann (the Irish Parliament) as well as other towns and cities in the Republic of Ireland.
Tributes have been paid to both victims by their friends and neighbours in Sligo.
Sligo parish priest Fr Noel Rooney told BBC News NI that he first met Mr Moffitt when he was a child growing up in Lisacul.
He described him as a hardworking businessman and a "nice, decent, honourable guy".
Fr Rooney has also been ministering to Mr Snee's family and said they had been left extremely upset by his loss.