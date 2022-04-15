Titanic Quarter development plans approved
Plans to build more than 700 homes at Belfast's Titanic Quarter have been approved.
Belfast City Council granted planning permission for the 778 homes to be built at Queen's Island at a meeting on Thursday.
The development will include a range of build to rent, social and affordable homes.
Construction is due to start in the summer and is expected to be completed by 2025.
The plans were submitted jointly by Lacuna Developments and Watkin Jones PLC.
Houses will consist of one, two or three bedroom homes and studio apartments.
Plans also include a public promenade and a park.
The chief executive of Belfast Harbour said the development would help attract future investment to the city.
"We are delighted the council's decision to grant planning permission to build this new residential development, delivering on the potential of this iconic waterfront location" Joe O'Neill said.