Whitehead murder: Police get extra time to question suspect
- Published
Police investigating the killing of a woman in County Antrim have been given an extra 36 hours to question a man who was arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Alyson Nelson, 64, was pronounced dead in a house in Victoria Avenue, Whitehead, on Saturday evening after police received reports of a stabbing.
Officers launched a murder inquiry and a man in his 60s was arrested.
Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
They particularly want to speak to anyone who was in the area of Victoria Avenue, Edward Road, Balmoral Avenue, Kings Road or Islandmagee Road on Saturday between 17:00 and 19:00 BST and has dashcam footage, or who has premises with CCTV.