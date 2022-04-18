Lyra McKee: Easter republican parade 'disrespectful' says Lyra McKee's partner
- Published
An Easter parade in Londonderry linked with dissident republicans is "massively disrespectful" to the family of Lyra McKee, her partner has said.
The 29-year-old journalist was killed when she was shot during rioting in Creggan on 18 April 2019.
Sara Canning said those involved in the parade on Monday, on the third anniversary of her death, had "no respect".
The killing has been blamed on dissident republicans.
"They have no sense of understanding, no empathy as to what we're going through - there's no respect for her or us," Ms Canning told BBC News NI.
The parades commission has no legal power to ban marches. However, it has imposed a number of conditions on the parade.
They include banning the display of symbols or banners relating to proscribed organisations.
The parade has been planned by the National Republican Commemoration Committee, which organises events on behalf of the anti-agreement republican party, Saoradh.
In its ruling, the commission stated objectors had said the parade is "an insult" to Ms McKee's family.
The parades commission had been told that up to 2,000 people are expected to participate in the march.
It stated that the route had been modified by the organisers to avoid the location of the murder and that for "the first time in years", notification of the event had been submitted in compliance with the law.
Community representatives who have liaised with organisers "are of the view this will facilitate a sensitive policing operation".
In setting out a number of conditions, the commission said it recognised "the extreme sensitivity and pain of this day for all Lyra's family and the wider community".
It did not alter the parade route, which begins at Westland Street and goes to and from the City Cemetery.
It said no paramilitary-style clothing is to be worn at any time and that the marching "should be dignified".
Meanwhile, two vigils have taken place in the city to remember Ms McKee on the third anniversary of her death.
The first vigil, which was organised by the National Union of Journalists, was held at Derry's Guildhall.
Another vigil organised by the journalist's family and friends took place at midday when flowers where laid at the spot where she was killed.
Lyra's sister Nichola Corner told BBC Radio Foyle that Lyra's death is like "a nightmare that never ends".
"I feel really sick about today, I feel like she should still be here with us and she isn't.
"I feel like we have been thrown into a nightmare that will never end."