North Belfast: Man in hospital after stabbing
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in north Belfast on Monday afternoon.
Police were told the incident happened after an altercation in the Clifton Drive and Cliftonville Road areas shortly before 16:35 BST.
The Cliftonville Road was closed while officers carried out their investigations, but has since reopened.
Detectives are appealing for information on the serious assault.
Anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident has been asked to come forward.