P&O Ferries: Inspection found 31 failures on Larne to Cairnryan ferry
Thirty-one failures, including an inability to safely deploy lifeboats or life rafts, were recorded on a P&O vessel which operates between Larne and Cairnryan, a report has found.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) inspected the European Causeway on 25 March.
The report found that the "launching arrangements for survival craft" on board were "not as required".
The ship has two lifeboats and several life rafts for use in emergencies.
The MCA also found that an inflatable evacuation slide was not properly maintained, there were inadequate fire prevention systems and that crew had a lack of familiarity with radio equipment.
There were also problems with labour conditions, navigation and documentation.
The Paris Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) - an alliance of 27 national maritime authorities, including the UK - listed the 31 safety deficiencies but did not provide further details.
The European Causeway had been detained in Larne by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) over safety concerns, after P&O sacked 800 of its workers.
The 22-year-old ship, which can carry up to 410 passengers, was not cleared to sail until April 8 following another examination.
A total of eight P&O Ferries vessels will be probed by the MCA following the mass sackings.
Spirit of Britain and Pride of Kent remain under detention after safety issues were found.
'Unprecedented level of rigour'
It means there is a shortage of ferry capacity on the key Dover-Calais route, contributing to travel disruption and queues of lorries on coastbound roads in Kent.
Pride of Hull passed its inspection so it can operate between Hull and Rotterdam.
Four other ferries are also out of action as they have not yet been inspected.
A spokesman for P&O Ferries said that inspections had faced an "unprecedented level of rigour."
"We welcome this additional scrutiny and would reiterate that the safety of our passengers and crew is our foremost priority.
"Any suggestion that it is being compromised in any way is categorically false and we look forward to all of our ships welcoming tourist passengers and freight customers again as soon as all mandatory safety tests have been passed."
The P&O Ferries spokesman added: "Following confirmation from the MCA that the European Causeway is safe to sail, we were delighted to restart sailings between Larne and Cairnryan last week.
"P&O is pleased to play its part in supporting customers to move vital goods between Northern Ireland and Scotland."