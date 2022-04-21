Covid-19: Nine Covid-related deaths and 387 in hospital
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Nine further Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,402.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 752 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, up from 588 on Wednesday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm that result.
However, the Department of Health has said it is "extremely important" that people report their LFT test results, if positive.
On Thursday, 387 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland, five people were in ICU.
That figure is up from Wednesday, when 380 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland, with five people in ICU.
Last updated 21 April at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,778,302 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 1,426,208 people had had their first dose and 1,336,122 have had their second dose.
Meanwhile, 20,711 third doses have been administered.
A total of 995,261 booster jabs have been administered, as of Thursday.
Last updated 21 April at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 654 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Thursday.
There are 37 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,981 as of Wednesday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
On Wednesday, 1,407 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland.
In addition, 1,941 people registered a positive antigen test.
Last updated 20 April at 15:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,856,475 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 3,836,462 people have had their first dose and 3,779,775 have had their second dose, while 240,238 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,977,032 booster jabs had been administered as of Wednesday.
Last updated 20 April
Source: Department of Health Ireland.