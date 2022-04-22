Covid-19: Free PCR tests to end for most people in NI
Most people will no longer be able to access a free PCR test from 22 April.
Testing sites across Northern Ireland are closing on this date.
Lateral flow tests (LFTs) will continue to be free for people displaying Covid-19 symptoms, people visiting high-risk settings and those providing close personal care.
The Department of Health (DoH) says the changes are a more targeted approach to test and trace and will protect people at higher risk of serious illness.
LFTs will continue to be available free of charge from more than 500 community pharmacies across Northern Ireland or by ordering online.
Anyone eligible for Covid-19 treatments, such as those at higher risk, should take a lateral flow test as soon as symptoms develop.
The DoH says this group will continue to be prioritised for testing and has strongly recommended people keep a pack of lateral flow tests at home should they develop symptoms.
Health Minister Robin Swann previously stated that the changes reflected the "new realities of the pandemic".
"The risk posed by the virus at the present time does not justify testing and isolating large swathes of the population at the levels that we have seen to date in the past two years," he added.
"Test and trace will continue to have a key role and will be used in a more focused and targeted way to support and protect our most vulnerable."
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Lourda Geoghegan said while the prevalence of the virus remains high the "risk of serious illness has been significantly reduced" through the vaccination programme and the use of new Covid-19 treatments.
"Transmission of Covid-19 in health and social care settings remains a risk and adds to the demands and pressures on our workforce. Anyone visiting friends or family in these settings should continue to take a lateral flow test before their visit," she said.
"As signalled in the Department's Transition Plan, these changes are proportionate and necessary at this stage of the pandemic."
Contact tracing in the wider community is to end from 22 April, although anyone who tests positive should continue to report their result.
Those who are household contacts are asked only to take a test if they become aware of symptoms, this applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated household contacts.
Dr Geoghegan said: "At this time it is important that we focus contact tracing services to help protect those at higher risk. Household contacts of a positive case are at greater risk of contracting the virus. Positive cases and their households will therefore continue to be provided with the necessary public health advice.
"It also remains vital that those at higher risk and who may be eligible for Covid-19 treatments, take a lateral flow test as soon as symptoms develop, even if symptoms are mild, as treatments should commence quickly following a positive test result.
"I urge everyone to find out if they are eligible to access lateral flow tests under the new arrangements by visiting NI Direct. We should continue to protect those at higher risk by testing if we have symptoms and isolating if we receive a positive test result."