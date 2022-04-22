Trio sentenced over Sandy Row riot
Two men who launched missiles at police during a riot in Belfast in April 2021 have been handed 20-month sentences, half of which will be spent in jail.
The four-hour riot broke out after a rally in Sandy Row and Shaftesbury Square.
Petrol bombs, flares, stones and fireworks were thrown at police, and 27 officers were injured in the violence.
A woman who threw bottles and masonry, and pushed bins towards police, was given a 20-month suspended sentence.
Mark McEwan, 26, of Knockane Way, Newtownabbey and Jake Michael Clarkin, 22, from Olympia Parade in Belfast, appeared before Belfast Crown Court on Friday along with Paige Nelson, 20, of Renfrew Walk.
Her 20-month sentence was suspended for three years due to "exceptional circumstances", the court heard.
All three - who did not know each other - were arrested the night of the riot.
Crown barrister Philip Henry described it as "serious public disorder", with a third of the 150 people gathered at the scene being involved in the rioting.
The court heard Nelson was seen throwing glass bottles and masonry at officers and their Land Rovers, and captured falling over as she attempted to throw a large piece of masonry at an officer.
Clarkin was also caught on CCTV throwing masonry at police and setting fire to a large industrial bin, which he pushed towards officers.
McEwan threw two missiles at police.
'Monotonous regularity'
The court heard all three had admitted what they had done and shown remorse.
None of them had previous criminal convictions.
Judge Fowler said the defendants each had mental health issues linked to their past.
He added: "Offences of riot occur in Northern Ireland with monotonous regularity.
"They lead to injury of police officers, of damage to local shops and businesses and tensions within the communities.
"Others have to be deterred from becoming involved in such lawlessness."