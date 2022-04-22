Police Federation: Liam Kelly to replace Mark Lindsay as chair in May
Liam Kelly is to take over as the new chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) when Mark Lindsay retires next month.
Mr Kelly is currently the federation's secretary, and has almost 28 years of police experience in Northern Ireland.
The PFNI represents rank and file officers in Northern Ireland.
Mr Kelly said he was "humbled and honoured" to have received the support of the the body's central committee.
"I will continue to work tirelessly for officers and be a strong voice and advocate for them across a whole range of issues," he continued.
"I want to pay tribute to Mark for his leadership of the PFNI over the last seven years.
"He implemented positive change within the organisation and undertook many initiatives to assist and support our members in both practical and meaningful ways."
'Confront difficult issues'
Mr Lindsay said that alongside his colleagues he had "always endeavoured to represent the views of police officers who day and daily make an enormous and often under-appreciated contribution to our society".
"Liam has been PFNI secretary for three years and has great in-depth knowledge particularly around pensions, equality and working practices," he said.
"I have no doubt that when he takes up his new role as chair, he will continue to confront difficult issues and robustly and fairly advocate for the brave men and women I have been privileged to represent."
Mr Kelly joined the police service in 1994 and was promoted to the ranks of sergeant and inspector before becoming a representative for the police federation in 2011.