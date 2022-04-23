Alyson Nelson: Vigil held to remember Whitehead victim
A week on from the killing of Alyson Nelson, a vigil in her memory is taking place in her home village of Whitehead in County Antrim.
Her family said the 64-year-old was "robbed of her life in the cruellest of circumstances".
They were joined by Ms Nelson's friends and members of the Whitehead community for the memorial.
Relatives tied a white ribbon to the railings at the seafront, close to where she died last Saturday.
Police were called to a house in Victoria Avenue at about 18:10 BST that evening, following a report that a woman had been stabbed.
Ms Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene and the following day detectives said they had launched a murder inquiry.
A man was in court on Thursday charged with her murder, which was alleged to have been aggravated by domestic abuse.
The domestic abuse aggravation is part of new legislation which was introduced in Northern Ireland in February.
The community vigil also involved members of the Belfast Feminist Network.
The network said the aim was to show "solidarity with those grieving the loss of Alyson Nelson and with all victims of violence against women".