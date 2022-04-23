Covid-19: No further deaths but 482 new cases recorded
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,405.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 482 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 707 cases on Friday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm that result.
PCR testing sites across Northern Ireland closed on Friday 22 April.
However, the Department of Health has said it is "extremely important" that people report their LFT test results, if positive.
Currently, the department does not update its Covid-19 data dashboard at weekends, so the latest hospital statistics are not available.
It was last updated on Friday, when 390 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland, two of whom were in intensive care units (ICU).
That figure was up from Thursday, when 387 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland, while five people were in ICU.
Last updated 23 April at 14:05 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,782,183 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
A total of 1,426,467 people had had their first dose and 1,336,698 have had their second dose.
Meanwhile, 20,743 third doses have been administered.
A total of 998,275 booster jabs have been administered, as of Saturday.
Last updated 23 April at 11:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 532 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Saturday.
There are 44 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,996 as of Friday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
On Friday, 1,171 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland.
In addition, 1,607 people registered a positive antigen test.
Last updated 23 April at 14:05 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,857,111 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,836,749 people have had their first dose and 3,780,112 have had their second dose, while 240,250 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,980,450 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 22 April
Source: Department of Health Ireland.