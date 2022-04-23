Bangor: Mother pushing buggy attacked by man in Ward Park
- Published
A mother has been repeatedly punched by a man during an unprovoked attack as she walked with her child in a buggy through a County Down park.
She was walking with her friends and their children in Ward Park in Bangor on Friday afternoon when she was hit on the back of the head by an unknown man.
Police said the 36-year-old victim fell to the ground and the man continued to punch her before running away.
She suffered injuries to her head, back and shoulders.
Police said they are investigating the incident as an "unprovoked assault".
They added the suspect is described as being about six foot tall and was wearing a face covering, a black baseball cap, grey bottoms and a black t-shirt.