Whistleblower vet awarded £1.25m settlement and apology from DAERA
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
A former government vet has received a £1.25m settlement from the Department of Agriculture and Environment, along with an "unreserved" apology.
Dr Tamara Bronckaers resigned from the Department in 2018.
This came after concerns she raised about animal welfare and failures in traceability in the meat supply chain were not acted on.
The department dropped its appeal against that decision earlier this month.
In a statement issued by her solicitors, McCartan Turkington Breen, Dr Bronckaers said the last few years had been "extremely harrowing", and she could now "move on in the knowledge that I did what was right".
Dr Bronckaers had worked at the department for 19 years before she resigned in February 2018.
The industrial tribunal heard she was regarded as an expert on livestock market legislation.
Her responsibilities included livestock markets, biosecurity and zoonoses - diseases that can move between animals and humans.
Dr Bronckaers had identified serious failings in animal welfare at some livestock markets, and the abuse of a process called "deleted moves".
That was a process whereby a dealer would buy an animal, without having someone to immediately sell it on to.
The move was allowed to be deleted when the animal did not leave the market before being sold on.
But Dr Bronckaers found out that the animal would sometimes leave the market to join the dealer's herd for a period of time before a buyer was found, and that move would then be deleted from the section of the tracing system that was visible in markets.
It remained in the section visible at departmental level.
Animals with fewer moves in their history are more valuable.
That, Dr Bronckaers claimed, could affect the traceability of meat within the food supply chain and have an impact on the spread of disease in cattle, in particular tuberculosis.
She told the tribunal that 4,800 to 5,000 animals were having their moves deleted out of livestock markets every year.
Dr Bronckaers' solicitor said the £1.25m settlement was the largest of its type in Northern Ireland.
"The outcome for Dr Bronckaers is wholly justified, bearing in mind the detriments she has suffered that have not only affected her career, but her family and her financial situation," said John McShane.
'Ethically right'
"I am quite simply astounded by Dr Bronckaers' bravery. She was willing to do what was ethically right to the detriment of herself, her family, and her standard of living in retirement. It is a choice that very few people would make as the easier path would have been to keep quiet.
"Hopefully, the outcome of this landmark case provides reassurance that at the very least, those individuals who choose to whistle blow do have protection under the law."
Dr Bronckaers said she "strongly believed the department was failing in its duty to protect animal welfare and therefore I couldn't continue doing a job that I wasn't being allowed to carry out ethically".
"I couldn't sit back and watch these breaches persist," she said.
"The past few years have been extremely harrowing for me and my family.
"This outcome has been a long time coming and I can move on in the knowledge that I did what was right, and I now have a long-awaited and justified apology from the department."