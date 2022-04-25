Londonderry: Masonry thrown at police car in Creggan
A police vehicle was damaged after a group of up to 30 people - mostly youths - gathered at the scene of a car accident in Creggan, they said.
Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended the scene shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday in Culdaff Gardens.
A child involved in the collision sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital.
Whilst leaving, the police vehicle was damaged after masonry was thrown.
Police said a group of between 20 to 30 individuals, who they believed were mostly young people, had gathered in the area with their faces covered.
It was confirmed no injuries were reported.
Sgt Bennett said: "Our officers were working to keep people safe yesterday when they were attacked in such a senseless way.
"It is extremely disappointing, and those involved need to stop and think about what they're doing.
"The outcome for those identified as being involved in such criminal activity can have life changing and long term consequences. Parents/guardians need to be aware of where their children are and what they're up to.
"No one in the community wants this type of activity."
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.