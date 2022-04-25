Vatican: Pope meets Belfast priest and Presbyterian minister
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
A Presbyterian minister and a Catholic priest from Belfast have met Pope Francis in Rome.
Rev Steve Stockman and Fr Martin Magill were part of a delegation from Belfast which met the Pope at the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican.
They were invited in their role as organisers of an annual cross-community festival which is this year celebrating its 10th anniversary.
In January, Pope Francis sent a video message to the 4 Corners Festival.
He praised Fr Magill and Rev Stockman for building bridges between communities in Belfast and on Monday he met them in person for the first time.
In a blog written before the meeting at the Vatican, Rev Stockman, who is originally from Ballymena, wrote: "I have no doubts that many in my denomination and other Protestants will call me a heretic.
"From what I have read and heard about Pope Francis I see him as a fellow follower of Jesus.
"I am particularly drawn to his humility and efforts to live outside the ostentatious ways of the Vatican."
Also at the meeting in Rome was a delegation from the Catholic chaplaincy at Queen's University in Belfast, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
On Twitter, the chaplaincy wrote: "We were honoured to meet with Pope Francis today. He shared with our students wise words and encouragement."
On the official news agency Vatican News, a picture of the gathering was posted including a statement from the Pope.
The Pope was quoted as saying: "If we truly believe in Jesus, we must do what Jesus does: Encounter others, encounter our neighbours, in order to share with them the saving truth of the gospel."
Rev Stockman is a former Presbyterian chaplain at Queen's and is now a minister at Fitzroy Presbyterian Church in south Belfast.
Fr Magill is a parish priest at St John's Church on the Falls Road in west Belfast.