Londonderry: Two police vehicles damaged during searches
Two police vehicles have been damaged in Londonderry after officers were attacked while carrying out searches.
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force conducted searches at addresses in Derry and Strabane in an operation targeting the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).
Stones, masonry and fireworks were thrown at vehicles in Brookdale Park, in the Galliagh area of Derry.
A number of items were also seized during the searches, the police said.
A 40-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act by police and he remains in custody.