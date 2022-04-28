P&O Ferries: ferry back in service after inspection
- Published
A P&O ferry which spent hours adrift in the Irish Sea on Tuesday is back in service after passing inspection.
The European Causeway lost power off the County Antrim coast while sailing from Scotland to Northern Ireland.
The Maritime And Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the ferry would have to remain in dock until it was reviewed.
An MCA spokeswoman said: "Our surveyors have carried out a full inspection of the European Causeway and are satisfied that it is safe to sail again."
A condition has been put in place "which requires the shaft generator not to be used for provision of main power" on the ferry.
The MCA spokeswoman added: "In the meantime, the European Causeway can rely on other generators for its electricity use.
"There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries at the moment but we will reinspect when requested by P&O Ferries."
The MCA also detained the vessel in March after it failed safety checks.
The European Causeway, which can carry up to 410 passengers, left Cairnryan at about 12:00 BST on Tuesday and was due to arrive in Larne at 14:00, but got into trouble at 13:30.
P&O said the incident was caused by a "temporary mechanical issue" that had been resolved.
It returned to port "under its own propulsion, with local tugs on standby, where it will discharge its passengers and cargo as planned," a spokesperson added.
The MCA said on Tuesday that there were no concerns for passengers' safety at any point.
"When any vessel reports an issue to the MCA, dependent on the nature of the issue, the MCA may undertake an inspection of that vessel.
"We generally follow up all issues reported on passenger vessels to ensure the safety of those onboard the vessel and that any issues are not so serious that they pose a threat to life or the environment.
"In the case of European Causeway we will be following up the incident with an inspection."