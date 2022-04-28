Bereaved mother says daughter 'should have been safe'
- Published
The mother of a teenage girl who took her own life in a secure mental health unit in Northern Ireland said her daughter should have been safe.
Seventeen-year-old Annaleece McAlorum died at Beechcroft in south Belfast in early April.
The Belfast Trust has apologised to her family and said it would hold a full investigation.
Annaleece's mother Sharon said she was "torturing herself with questions" about her daughter's death.
She said Beechcroft should have been Annaleece's "safe space".
Speaking to BBC News NI, she said the unit must be held accountable.
It is the first time a child has died through suicide at the mental health unit for children and adolescents, which is run by Belfast Trust.
Annaleece had ADHD and significant mental health problems.
Her first stay in Beechcroft was when she was 13, and it was the start of many, including a stay in February this year.
"I can't grieve for my daughter yet, I can shed some tears but it's not grieving because I am numb but I am angry, angry that she lost her life in a safe place.
"I am torturing myself, literally walking the floors at night, asking all these questions in my head."
She added: "I thought she couldn't end her life, but she did and Beechcroft need to be held accountable for that."
Annaleece was Sharon's youngest child and only daughter.
She said the teenager had periods of deep distress in the days and weeks before she died.
In a statement, the trust said it "offered heartfelt condolences to the family of Annaleece McAlorum".
"We understand this is a very difficult time for all her family and friends.
"We will be conducting a full investigation with the family's involvement."
Professor Siobhan O'Neill, Northern Ireland's mental health champion, has said changes need to be made to mental health services in the region to better protect those at risk of suicide.
"During the Covid pandemic there has been an increase in the numbers of people coming forward in acute distress with suicidal thoughts," Prof O'Neill said.
"Mental health inpatient units have really been struggling to cope.
"Bed occupancy rates have been above 100% in places at times, and this is just completely unacceptable."
If you are affected by mental health issues or suicide, help and support are available at BBC Actionline.