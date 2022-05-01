South Armagh: Man arrested after drug searches
- Published
Police have arrested a man after a quantity of suspected Class B drugs was seized following searches in South Armagh on Sunday.
The man in his 40's was arrested following searches at two properties in the Bessbrook area.
Approximately £50,000 worth of suspected herbal cannabis and £100,000 in cash were seized.
Police confirmed the man remains in custody at this time.
Ch Insp Adam Corner said: "A number of other high value items were also seized, including watches and a vehicle."
"Police remain committed to tackling the scourge of drug supply and misuse in South Armagh.
"The proceeds of the sale of drugs can often have devastating impact on communities and fund organised crime. This significant find would not have been possible today without the assistance of the general public."