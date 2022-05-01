Damage to house and car in Ballycastle arson
Two people have escaped injury after a car was set alight close to a house in Ballycastle in County Antrim.
The incident, which caused extensive damage to the vehicle and property, happened at about 03:15 BST in Ramoan Gardens on Sunday.
Police and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) firefighters attended.
The two people inside the house at the time were unharmed.
The PSNI said that while enquiries are ongoing it is being treating as an arson attack at this time.
Detectives are appealing for information.