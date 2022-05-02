South Belfast: Shop assistant threatened with gun in robbery
- Published
A shop assistant has been left shaken after being threatened by masked men armed with a gun with during a robbery in south Belfast.
It happened at about 21:10 BST on Sunday on the Malone Road.
Two men came into the premises and one pointed a black handgun at the staff member and demanded money.
Cash and a small black safe were taken before the men made off onto College Gardens.
They made off in a small red car with a driver and headed towards the Lisburn Road.
PSNI Det Sgt Ash said the member of staff was left "shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience."
Both men were believed to be in their 30s.
The first man has been described as wearing blue jeans, black trainers, a grey jacket, dark hat and gloves.
The second was also wearing blue jeans, a dark navy jacket and grey bobble hat. He had no gloves on.
Police are appealing for information.