City of Derry Jazz Festival a 'super sucess' for traders
- Published
The full return of the City of Derry and Big Band Jazz Festival was a huge boost to the local economy, businesses owners in Londonderry have said.
The curtain came down on the five-day live music event on Monday evening.
Both the 2020 and 2021 festivals were scaled back and moved online because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Derry hotelier Brendan Duddy said they were booked out all weekend and described the festival's return in its full format as a "super success".
"We had a great crowd of people about all weekend," Mr Duddy told BBC Radio Foyle.
"It was a really different group to what we would normally have at the weekend, but they were great, very chilled out and relaxed.
"The town was fabulous. The whole event has taken on new legs.
"The council has incorporated even more of the city this year in places like Ebrington, Waterloo Place and Guildhall Square. It's just up to a whole new level."
Derry City and Strabane District Council said early indications suggest visitor numbers at this year's festival may have exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.
The council's head of culture, Aideen McCarter, said: "Initial numbers suggest that this was as healthy and as good - if not better - than pre-pandemic levels."
Ms McCarter said she was "confident" they had surpassed that 70,000 mark set in 2019, the last time the festival was staged throughout the city, but said the exact figures may take a few more days to finalise.
"I think there was definitely a sense that people were keen to get back, and back with a definite spring in their steps.
"We know based on previous numbers (in 2019) that that figure (70,000) generated about £2m to the local economy.
"There is an extra importance to that at this time when the hospitality and retail sectors have been hit the hardest by the lack of visitors, it was definitely a welcome boost."
'Business was booming'
Anne McGowan, who is a clothing retailer in the city, said it wasn't just those in the hospitality sector who benefited from the festival, and said herself and others in retail were very pleased with the amount of footfall.
"I had a lot of tourists in here and we just had a very, very busy weekend," she said.
"We had so many accents in here from everywhere from Donegal, England and elsewhere.
"It was just a fantastic weekend and I really enjoyed meeting all the people."
Karen Doherty, who owns a Derry boutique, said she was proud to see Derry come alive once again over the Jazz Festival weekend and said "business was booming".
"It was great to see so many people out and about enjoying the festival.
"I was very proud - it's been a long time coming - everything just seems to be coming back to normal now."
Pub manager Declan Jordan said businesses in the city "really needed that weekend" after a difficult two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It was great to see, it was the first real boost the city got since the pandemic and we were so glad to see it.
"It was all day as well, it wasn't like you were waiting for a rush it just was from the minute the doors opened."
Mr Jordan said one of the best things about the festival was whether you were a young child or a pensioner, there was something on offer over the weekend for you.
Among the highlights of this year's programme of events was the National Youth Jazz Orchestra's celebration of Amy Winehouse, a jazz parade through the streets of Derry, and a host of open air performances.