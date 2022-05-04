Karol Kelly: Court hears of 'murderous attack' on father-of-five
- Published
The jury at a murder trial has heard a father-of-five died after "a murderous attack carried out by a number of people" in Londonderry.
Three men appeared in Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, on Wednesday charged with the murder of 35-year-old Karol Kelly in 2018.
Brothers Gary Anderson, 25, and Sean Anderson, 24, along with Michael Dunlop, 21, deny the charge of murder.
Mr Dunlop also denied a charge of attempted grievous bodily harm.
He further denied disposing of two knives believed to have been used in the attack.
Mr Kelly died in Grafton Street in Derry in the early hours of Sunday morning on 4 March 2018 after an altercation during which he was stabbed several times.
Counsel for the prosecution outlined the nature of the case and the evidence to the jury as the trial opened.
The court heard that the prosecution believes an altercation had taken place after Karol Kelly and another man had gone to a house in Grafton Street to confront the Anderson brothers.
Jurors were told that both Mr Kelly and the man later tried to escape, but were pursued with Mr Kelly later attacked and fatally stabbed.
They were also told that Michael Dunlop assaulted Mr Kelly by banging his head on a car and bringing him to the ground.
Prosecution counsel told the court that the accounts of the defendants were "cowardly and self-serving".
The trial is expected to last for between three to four weeks.