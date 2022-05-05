NI Screen warns film crews over rising pay demands
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts Correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland's film and TV industry body has said some local crew are asking for rising pay at rates far above inflation.
In a letter to local workers, NI Screen said some wanted paid beyond "even the direst inflationary predictions".
It also said that Northern Ireland could lose productions as a result.
In a statement to BBC News NI, NI Screen said "reports of extreme rate inflation are being heard from many sources".
Northern Ireland's screen industry has been growing in recent years.
A number of high-profile TV series including Derry Girls, Line of Duty and Bloodlands have been filmed in Northern Ireland.
The recent big-screen hit The Northman - starring Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Ethan Hawke - was also shot on location in County Antrim and County Down.
Meanwhile, the top American comedian Kevin J Hart is starring in the Netflix production Lift which is currently being filmed in Belfast.
Sir Kenneth Branagh's Oscar-winning film Belfast has also brought global attention to Northern Ireland.
Many productions shot locally receive some funding from NI Screen and employ local crew in a variety of roles.
Bubble could 'burst'
But a letter from NI Screen's head of production Andrew Reid, seen by BBC News NI, said some crew had been asking for spiralling rates of pay.
"While we would never tell anyone what they should charge we would ask you all to bear in mind the environment in which we are currently working," his letter said.
He said a government scheme to insure productions against coronavirus-related costs had closed which might reduce the number of productions.
He also said pay rates set by the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (Bectu) allowed for regional variation.
"If crew rates in Northern Ireland are the same as those in the South-East of England, productions will just stay in the South-East of England," the letter said.
"There is no perceived value in moving out, especially when the on-screen talent generally wants to be in or near London.
"The BBC has seen evidence that while crew rates in the South-East of England have risen by 2% some crew rates in Northern Ireland have risen by 30% in just a few months."
The letter also warned that the screen industry bubble in Northern Ireland could "burst".
"In the last few week US companies have cut budgets and even cancelled shows mid production," it said.
"Northern Ireland is still a relative newcomer to the international production market and when production levels drop it is the newer regions that suffer first.
"We collectively need to ensure that the Northern Ireland screen industry still represents value for money."
In a statement to BBC News NI in response to a query regarding Mr Reid's letter, NI Screen said its "focus is on the long term sustainability and growth of the screen industry in Northern Ireland".
"A reminder that relative competitiveness is key to that sustainability and growth was deemed appropriate when reports of extreme rate inflation are being heard from many sources," the statement added.