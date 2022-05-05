PSNI chief Simon Byrne rules out top Metropolitan Police job
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
Chief Constable Simon Byrne has not applied for the job of Metropolitan Police commissioner and is "committed" to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
Mr Byrne, 59, had been strongly linked to the London post in recent weeks.
But he has decided to see out his PSNI contract, which runs until 2024.
Applications for the Met vacancy, created after Cressida Dick's resignation in February, closed on Wednesday.
Mr Byrne began his policing career in London, later becoming an assistant commissioner.
He took up his position with the PSNI in June 2019.
In a statement, Mr Byrne said: "I am committed to seeing my contract through and gave an undertaking to serve five years as chief constable in Northern Ireland.
"That remains the case. I am enormously privileged to lead such a magnificent organisation.
"I want to build on my promise to deliver neighbourhood policing, to provide a visible, accessible, responsive and community based approach to tackling the issues that matter to our local communities.
"I have a job to do and remain focused to deliver world class policing to the people of Northern Ireland."
Last year, Mr Byrne faced repeated calls for his resignation from all unionist political parties in the row over how the PSNI handled the funeral of senior Republican Bobby Storey.
But he rode out the furore and insisted he had no intention of quitting.