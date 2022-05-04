Covid-19: Two men fined over regulation breaches at funeral
- Published
Two men who took part in a guard of honour at the funeral of a former Sinn Féin councillor have been fined for breaching coronavirus regulations.
The men attended Francie McNally's funeral took in Ballinderry, County Tyrone, on 8 April 2020.
Brian Arthurs, 57, of Finulagh Road, Castlecaulfield, and Francis Kevin Quinn, 61, from Clonavaddy Road, Galbally, denied committing the offence.
They were fined £150 each.
Both defendants said Mr McNally was a close friend and social distancing was practised throughout the funeral.
They attended "a burial ceremony/mark of respect" during the initial phase of the coronavirus lockdown.
Gatherings in public of more than two people were prohibited, save for a few exceptions.
In a judgement delivered on Wednesday, District Judge Michael Ranaghan accepted both men attended as "long-standing friends of the deceased", that "they took part in a guard of honour and were invited by the deceased's widow".
Dungannon Magistrates' Court heard other people had taken part in the "guard of honour, all similarly dressed" and neither Mr Arthurs nor Mr Quinn entered the church or attended the interment.
The judge said the question was about reasonable excuse to attend and the answer to this was no.
In evidence, both Mr Arthurs and Mr Quinn made the case they were not at a funeral but part of a burial ceremony and as the legislation was unclear it was up to the public to determine the difference.