Unite strike: Industrial action over pay dispute to continue
- Published
The Unite Union, which represents classroom assistants, is to extend its industrial action over pay.
The strike was due to end on Monday but the Education Authority has confirmed a further period of action will start on the 11 May until the beginning of June.
Some parents, whose children attend special schools, have voiced concerns.
Johanne Meredith, whose 12-year-old son is at Glenveagh Special School in Belfast said she was at breaking point.
"He really enjoys everything about going to Glenveagh. He enjoys getting the taxi in the morning," she said.
"He has lovely staff that go with him as he has difficulties going on the bus," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"He gets access to his speech therapist, his OT and some physio," she said.
There are 39 special schools in Northern Ireland and his school is the only one which has not opened its doors to pupils.
Forgo medical appointments
Ms Meredith said her son had missed a lot of school.
"They had two weeks off for Easter and the strike has been ongoing for the week following Easter and this is the second week," she told the programme.
"There was a further week in March also so it's more than three weeks that's been lost," she added.
"It's extremely stressful. I know other parents have had to forgo medical appointments and there is the possibility of people losing their jobs as they can't get to work," she said.
"The stress on people is immense. I am fortunate I have been able to take carers' leave and I am using my annual leave," she told the programme.
"I am using the option of taking unpaid leave which will also impact on all aspects of childcare," she said.
She added that she fully supported the members' need to strike.
She said that many parents would be keeping their children at home to ensure a good routine and minimal disruption.
"I know a lot of parents are also looking at alternative schools but that is a long process which can take months and logistically isn't possible in the short term.
"These parents are at their wit's end," she added.
Some photos from the picket line at Glenveagh School including a visit of support from one of the pupils Tina McFarlane✊#worthmore pic.twitter.com/SFkf3nr4kn— Unite the Union NI (@UniteunionNI) May 4, 2022
A spokesperson for the Education Authority said the school was "conscious of the impact the ongoing strike is having on children and young people, particularly at Glenveagh Special School".
They added: "We are in daily contact with the school and have been exploring all possibilities to try and facilitate at least some face to face learning for children and young people.
"However, this has proven very challenging as the vast majority of classroom assistants are taking part in the strike action, leaving less than five classroom assistants in the school.
"Given the pupil to classroom assistant ratio, the option of some part-time learning for any young people has not been a possibility to date as very specialist and complex care could not be provided safely."
The EA said the option of free school meals of remote learners was being explored.
"We would also ask Unite to reconsider our requests for exemptions for staff supporting Special School services which are valid, reasonable and would help protect our most vulnerable children," the spokesperson said.
They added that the industrial action related to the agreed 2021/22 NJC pay award which EA does not have the power or authority to renegotiate.
Belfast City Hall, its grounds, cafe and exhibition spaces have closed to the public from Monday 25 April to Sunday 8 May inclusive due to the industrial action.
However, exceptions have been made for people whose wedding or civil partnership ceremonies are due to take place at the venue during that period.
The current action followed a previous walk-out by Unite members in March over a local government pay offer of 1.75%.
The union has called that a "real-terms pay cut" as the cost of living has been surging due to rising fuel, energy and food costs.
In Belfast, council workers picketed outside the city hall and Housing Executive staff held a demonstration outside their headquarters a short distance away.
In an earlier statement, Unite's Northern Ireland Officer Gareth Scott said employers were to blame for the resumption of strike action.
"These employers need to address the pay expectations of their workforce," he said.
"Their failure to do so to date has led to this escalation and the unnecessary disruption that will inevitably result."
But the EA has said the Unite strike comes after a local government pay offer across England, Wales and Northern Ireland which has already been accepted by the majority of trade unions.
"Therefore, local government organisations, including EA, do not have the power or authority to renegotiate this for Northern Ireland," the authority said.
The Housing Executive said some of its scheduled repair services for tenants in Craigavon, Coleraine and north and west Belfast are likely to be affected until 8 May.
Council services likely to be affected include some bin collections, street cleaning and the operation of some venues.
For instance, Belfast City Council said that Belfast Zoo and some community centres, play centres, sports pitches, bowling greens, parks and public toilets could be closed on some days during the strike.
Derry City and Strabane District Council said it expected there to be "disruption to a range of services such as refuse collection, street cleansing, recycling centres, leisure facilities and a number of other services".
It said "the level of impact will be variable across all services".