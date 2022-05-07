Coleraine: About 40 firefighters tackling Ulster University blaze
About 40 firefighters are tackling a blaze in a building at Ulster University's (UU) campus in Coleraine, County Londonderry, on Saturday.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the fire on Cromore Road was reported at about 10:30 BST.
Group commander Alastair McConville said its cause is undetermined.
There are currently six appliances at the scene from Coleraine, Portrush, Portstewart, Ballymoney, Londonderry and Kilrea.