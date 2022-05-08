East Belfast arson attack on flat 'endangered life'
An arson attack in east Belfast is being treated as an attempt to endanger life, police have said.
It happened at a flat in the Grace Avenue area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
It was reported after midnight with police attending the scene along with their colleagues in the fire service.
"Thankfully, no-one was present in the flat at the time and no injuries were reported," said Det Segt McCartan about the incident.
The PSNI is asking for anyone with dashcam or any other type of footage to come forward.