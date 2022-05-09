International students in NI scammed out of £105,000
- Published
Two international students based in Northern Ireland have been swindled out of £105,000 by scammers.
One fraudster posing as a Chinese police officer asked a student to transfer £70,000 which they did.
Another student was threatened with prison if they did not transfer £35,000 to what the caller claimed was the Chinese embassy.
Police and universities are working together to raise awareness about these latest scams.
PSNI Supt Gerard Pollock, who chairs Scamwise NI Partnership, said: "Sadly, this is a new version of a scam we have seen before, where fraudsters pose as police officers or government officials to con people out of money.
"Now the criminals are posing as international police officers and government officials to target international students.
"The huge sums of money lost by these students are eye watering but unfortunately all the criminals see is their gain."
Sgt Pollock said he believed students across the UK may have received similar calls.
He set out five rules to stop such scams:
- Always hang up the call immediately;
- Always delete texts requesting personal information or bank account details;
- Never call the number back;
- Never click on links in text, or respond to unsolicited texts;
- Never transfer money to another account after receiving a call from someone you do not know.
He said anyone who has been a victim of a scam should report it to police by phoning 101, online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or calling 0300 123 2040.