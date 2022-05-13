NI election 2022: Who's in and who's out at Stormont
By Paul Lawlor & Robin Sheeran
BBC News NI
- Published
Last week's assembly election has brought with it a slew of new faces to Stormont.
After a gruelling six-week election campaign and a tense count, 18 first-time MLAs are now waiting to take their seats in the assembly.
But the election also spelled the end for the assembly careers of some very well-known political names.
BBC News NI spoke to some the new arrivals through Stormont's revolving doors and a few who are saying goodbye.
'A fantastic feeling'
Nick Mathison took the final seat for the Alliance Party in the Strangford constituency, after an agonising 24-hour wait.
As a former councillor, he is no stranger to running an election campaign.
"Physically there's a lot of miles put in and it does effectively take over your life for six to eight weeks," he said.
"I certainly wouldn't want to go through a count quite as tight as that again, it was possibly one of the tightest squeezes at the end to get over the line."
But he clinched the fifth seat and in turn dashed Traditional Unionist Voice's (TUV) hope of electing a second assembly member.
"When you think your chances have slipped away and you do end up getting over the line it's hard to beat that feeling," he said.
"If you could bottle it, you could probably make a lot of money because it really is a fantastic feeling."
Mr Mathison described his first day at Stormont on Monday like "first day at big school".
"It's a very impressive place to arrive at for your first day at work but nobody knows where they're going," he said.
"You don't have an office yet, I don't even have a piece of IT equipment so you were very much feeling like the new boy."
Sinn Féin now has more female MLAs than any of the other parties at Stormont.
Cathy Mason, who won a seat in South Down, is one of the newest faces for the party.
She is a former chairperson for Newry, Mourne, and Down District Council and a councillor having been elected in 2019.
After Ms Mason was deemed elected at the count centre on Friday, she said: "People said they want to see things done and we want to do that.
"You never take the electorate for granted. We worked very hard for every vote we got."
Asked how she was going to mark the end of a long election campaign and positive result she said she didn't know whether "to go out or go to bed".
'A great honour'
Thank you to the people of North Belfast for bestowing upon me the greatest honour of life.— Phillip Brett (@PhillipBrett21) May 7, 2022
This is for you Dad and Gavin ❤️ https://t.co/GYxvB5Nh4h pic.twitter.com/psAJJIJdJE
Phillip Brett has worked behind the scenes for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) for 10 years, but now finds himself front and centre as the assembly member for Belfast North.
He was put forward at short notice to replace deputy leader Paula Bradley, who decided not to seek re-election for family reasons.
Mr Brett dedicated his win to his late father and brother Gavin, who was murdered aged 18 by the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) in July 2001.
"I didn't have a huge amount of notice, but it was a good thing because it meant I didn't have time to think about it, I just gave it 110%," he said.
"It is enjoyable getting around doors speaking to people about the issues that matter to them.
"But when you're the candidate yourself, and the party has a tradition of doing very well in the area, you do feel a great sense of responsibility and pressure on your shoulders."
Having been an aide for big names like former deputy leader Nigel Dodds, being the focus now as an assembly member is still a surreal experience.
After a long 36-hour wait, his seat was finally declared.
"The attention of the entire count hall turns to you," he said.
"It's almost a sense of it's not real but it's happened.
"It's very different for someone who has worked in the party's background for 10 years.
"It's nice to have a mandate to actually serve people and try and help. It's a great honour".
The DUP has five new names in total taking seats in Stormont.
What's next?
Eleven sitting MLAs chose to end their political careers and not run for re-election in the assembly election.
They included prominent members, such as former Speaker Alex Maskey.
For a raft of other politicians, who chose to seek re-election, losing has been a bitter blow.
Roy Beggs has often been spoken of as belonging to a Ulster Unionist political dynasty. His father, Roy Beggs Snr, was MP for East Antrim from 1983 to 2005.
He said he was most concerned about the future for his staff as he began the process of shutting down his constituency office after losing his seat.
"I've received considerable encouragement from the messages of support I've received," Mr Beggs said.
"It's been 24 years since I worked as a production manager in industry. I will have to look at the opportunities that are out there the same as anyone else.
"My dad has a small farm business so I have plenty to keep me busy in the short-term."
Former Belfast South MLA Claire Bailey was the only party leader to lose their seat in the election.
Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Ulster, Ms Bailey said she was proud to have brought two private member's bills through the assembly at the same time.
"There was no such thing as a private life or a family life for a number of years so I'll be catching up with my family and my friends," she said.
"It's been tough for us but we'll have to work our way back.
"I'll take stock and see where I'm at. Never say never, but watch this space."