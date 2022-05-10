Queen's speech expected to recommit to Troubles legislation
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
The government is expected to reaffirm its commitment to pass legislation to deal with the legacy of the Troubles with a pledge in the Queen's speech later on Tuesday.
The speech is used to set out plans for new laws.
The government may also promise to bring forward long-awaited Irish language legislation.
However, despite pressure from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), it is unlikely to act on the NI Protocol.
The protocol is the part of the UK's Brexit deal with the European Union, which retains free trade across the Irish border but introduced checks on some goods moving across the Irish Sea from the UK to Northern Ireland.
The DUP has said it will not go back into government in Northern Ireland until its concerns over these post-Brexit trading arrangements are resolved.
Widespread opposition to amnesty plans in NI
The speech setting out the government's legislative plans for the next parliamentary session will be given by Prince Charles, after the Queen pulled out.
It is expected to include a commitment to bring forward delayed legislation on the controversial amnesty proposals.
The laws have been held up by about six months as the government continued to engage with parties and victims' groups.
The plans emerged last July when the government proposed "drawing a line under the Troubles" by banning any more prosecutions.
This would cover all Troubles-related incidents involving paramilitary organisations as well as the police and Army.
But the idea has faced widespread opposition in Northern Ireland.
Instead of prosecutions, inquests and civil cases, the government has suggested a truth recovery process for bereaved families, including a level of disclosure by the state "that has never happened before".
In recent months, it has been examining how to make truth recovery a more robust investigative process.
There is speculation it wants to try to compel former paramilitaries to come forward with information.
This may involve tweaking the original plans, leaving the door open to potential prosecutions for a failure to co-operate.
The government has come under mounting pressure from its own back benches to act quicker in order to prevent any further prosecutions of former soldiers.
The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has yet to make decisions on 12 veterans as part of a wider legacy caseload.
There are also about 1,200 unsolved Troubles-related killings currently with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), which would take 20 years to work through.
The Queen's speech is also expected to include the promised cultural bill covering Irish language and Ulster-Scots legislation, Sinn Féin have said.
Its leader, Mary Lou McDonald, said she raised the issue with Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis in a meeting on Monday.
The legislation was part of a package of measures agreed in the New Decade, New Approach deal in 2020.