Lyra McKee: Man admits possessing murder weapon
- Published
A 29-year-old Londonderry man has admitted having the gun used to shoot journalist Lyra McKee.
Niall Sheerin was charged with possessing a Hammerli pistol with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property, or to enable another person to endanger life or cause damage to property.
He admitted what his barrister called the "second limb" of the charge.
The case has been adjourned until 13 May.
Sheerin, of Tyrconnell Street, Derry, had been charged with possessing the firearm, magazine and a quantity of .22 calibre cartridges, between 12 September 2018 and 5 June 2020.
He was also charged with possessing the same items in suspicious circumstances, and possessing a handgun without a certificate.
Appearing at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday via videolink from his solicitor's office in Derry, where his barrister Joe Brolly told Judge Stephen Fowler QC: "This case has been resolved."
Mr Brolly said Sheerin was admitting the "second limb" of the charge - namely having the gun and ammunition to enable another person to endanger life or cause serious damage.
Sheerin was then re-arraigned on the firearms offence.
When asked how he pleaded, Sheerin replied "not guilty, but guilty to second limb possession with intent".
'Left on books'
Judge Fowler accepted this and enquired about the remaining two counts against Sheerin.
A prosecuting barrister said they would be "left on the books".
Mr Brolly told the court it had been "a difficult, difficult case".
The defence barrister added: "It's accepted he (Sheerin) was unaware of any specific incident, and that's accepted by the Crown. I understand that agreement was reached yesterday (Tuesday)".
Mr Brolly asked that Sheerin be granted continuing bail to allow him to carry out work and family commitments.
Judge Fowler adjourned the case until 13 May.