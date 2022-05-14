North West 200: Business owners lap up rise in trade
By Mike McBride & Will Burton
BBC News NI
- Published
The North West 200 has finally revved back into action on the Triangle circuit.
After a three-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the world famous road race has been even more keenly anticipated than usual.
But it is not just road racing fans who are thrilled to see riders back.
Many businesses in Portstewart, Portrush and Coleraine will hear the welcome sound of cash registers over revs of motorbike engines.
David Boyd, president of Causeway Chamber of Commerce, said it had been a long time, but he was thrilled to see one of Northern Ireland's showpiece sporting events back once again.
"The North West 200 is finally back after years of enforced closure and as a chamber we are absolutely delighted to see it back and delighted to welcome all the visitors again," Mr Boyd told BBC Radio Foyle.
The chamber president commended the organisers and hundreds of volunteers of the event who ensured the North West 200 could "come back bigger and better this year".
"The race has been long-awaited and long-missed from hospitality businesses right through to the retail sector."
Mannen Montgomery, manager of Bob and Bert's cafe in Portstewart, said they were expecting a huge amount of customers through their doors over race week.
"We are super excited, it's good to see it back and we are expecting a very, very, busy couple of days.
"The noise of the motorbikes is back on the roads and there's just such a great buzz and atmosphere about the place."
The cafe manager said it is great to see so many people flocking back to the north coast to enjoy race week.
Blair's Holiday Park managing director, Colin Myers, said business was booming at their caravan site in Portrush.
"We haven't had the North West 200 for two years and it really is the biggest week in the season.
"It's always one that's very busy and kind of gets everyone going for that summer season," he said.
Mr Myers said bookings were initially quite slow this year, believing that some people were a bit unsure as to whether the event would actually be happening or not due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Once people definitely knew it was happening then all our letting caravans, touring sites and glamping pods were fully booked."
Trudy Brolly from Ocho Tapas Bistro and Bar said this will be their first time they have been open during the North West 200.
Ms Brolly, who has been in the hospitality sector for almost 10 years, said the event can be "hit or miss" for some businesses depending on location.
"We are very fortunate to be located just off the circuit on the famous York Corner.
"If you're on the circuit then you are going to get a hit (due to road closures) and if you're in town people may also tend to stay away because many think it will be too busy."
Ms Brolly said one of her friends who owns a cafe in Portrush decided to shut over race week and go on holiday instead believing they would not get too much extra trade from the event.
Damian Morelli of Morelli's Ice Cream said the return of the North West 200 was a welcome boost to the local economy, but said many businesses, including their own, were struggling to get staff.
"Staffing is a big issue for us right now and we are really understaffed at the moment, so hopefully people will understand that and be patient with us.
"It's not even in just our industry - it's worldwide- we were in the United States a few weeks ago and it was the same picture there with some places struggling to get staff to operate."
Mr Morelli said footfall could vary heavily depending on the timings of events throughout race week.
"It can be patchy in terms of business when the races and the practices are on for us.
"But overall, if you look at the bigger picture, the amount of money it brings into the area for guest houses, bars and restaurants and for us it's a great thing."
Rolling coverage, analysis, features and results throughout the event will be available on the BBC Sport NI website.
TV highlights of the North West 200 will also be shown on BBC One NI on Sunday 15 May and Monday 16 May.