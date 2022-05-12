Northern Ireland bus strike 'must not affect exam pupils'
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
The children's commissioner has called for "special considerations" so pupils can get to school during an upcoming bus strike.
Koulla Yiasouma said it was paramount the action did not affect students taking GCSE, AS and A-level exams.
Translink drivers from the Unite and GMB unions are to walk out from 17 to 23 May in a pay dispute.
The action is expected to shut down all Translink bus services for a week, affecting thousands of pupils.
About 55,000 school pupils use Translink buses and some will be sitting the first summer GCSE, AS and A-level exams held since 2019 during the strike.
Among the subjects pupils are due to sit exams in over the week are English, Maths, Geography, History and Irish.
In a separate letter to school principals, seen by BBC News NI, the Education Authority (EA) said Translink had asked the unions to exempt school transport from the action.
However, the EA said those exemptions had not so far been granted.
'Imperative' pupils do not miss school
"The EA is concerned that this industrial action will have further impact on pupils' learning, particularly for those year groups taking key examinations over the coming weeks," the letter to schools said.
In a statement on the strike, Ms Yiasouma said she did not underestimate the financial pressures workers were under.
Prices are rising by 7% a year in the UK - the highest rate for 30 years.
"Children and young people have suffered throughout this pandemic, not least because of missing education and it is imperative that they do not miss any more unnecessarily," Ms Yiasouma said.
"Young people will also be travelling to school to undertake the first external exams in over two years and it is paramount that no action affects their ability to do that."
Ms Yiasouma said an interim solution had been found to a recent dispute between the EA and Unite, which had affected some special schools.
"I do not question a worker's right to strike, I urge both sides to make special considerations for children and young people and come to an immediate resolution so that children and young people can enjoy their right to a full education," she said.
Ms Yiasouma has also met the Education Authority to discuss what contingencies will be in place to help pupils go to school during the strike.
'Significant impact'
In a letter to school principals on Wednesday afternoon, the EA said that the strike would "have a significant impact on school transport services".
The authority asked principals to tell parents to make alternative arrangements for their children.
As well as pupils who use any Translink bus to get to school, some pupils who use EA 'yellow buses' for part of their journey will also be affected.
"Pupils who connect with a Translink bus service via an Education Authority (EA) yellow bus should not commence their journey on the EA bus, even if it is running," the EA letter said.
"EA cannot guarantee pupils would be able to complete their journey, so parents should make alternative arrangements for the whole of their child's journey to and from school."
While Translink's train services will not be affected by the strike, school bus passes will not be accepted on trains.
Principals have also been asked if they can arrange "additional support" for pupils who cannot get to school during the strike.
Strike 'could be stopped'
Pupils get free bus travel to school if their primary is more than two miles from their home, or they go to a post primary school more than three miles from their home.
About 55,000 pupils get free school transport, but some other pupils who live closer to their school also pay to use buses.
Unite have called a pay offer made by Translink "inadequate" and said Translink's management could still avert the strike by making an improved pay offer.
The GMB, meanwhile said the unions had submitted a 6% pay claim as staff needed "help to tackle the crushing cost-of-living crisis they face".
Bus cleaners and shunters - who move buses around yards and depots - are also set to strike.