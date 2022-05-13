Larne remembers WWI munitions worker a century on
A County Antrim woman who died in World War One has been remembered in her hometown 105 years after her death.
Letitia Henderson is believed to be the only woman from Larne who died as a casualty of the war.
She was one of the Canary Girls who worked packing explosives into shells in a munitions factory in England.
The chemicals stained their skin yellow, but for Letitia it also caused a respiratory disease which cost her her life in April 1917.
Letitia, who was known as Etta to her family, moved from Larne to England for work just four months before.
Her great-niece Mary McAllister said until recent years they did not know what happened her.
"We couldn't find a trace of Etta after the 1911 census and we wondered what on earth had happened to her," she said.
"We're very thankful that at last we know… and we're very proud that she was honoured in such a way."
'A long time coming'
The discovery of an old newspaper article helped the family find out about Letitia's death.
A tree has been planted and a plaque erected in her memory in Larne's Garden of Remembrance.
Ms McAllister said it was "a long time coming".
"I understand countless number of women have made sacrifices in so many ways and I would hope too that they would be remembered in some shape and form," she added.
A service in memory of Letitia Henderson was held on Wednesday after a proposal by councillor Gregg McKeen.
"She had been forgotten for so long with no memorial in her home town," he said.
"I felt it was important that we done (sic) something to show our thanks and respect for everything that she had done in her life so that we can live as we do today.
"That sacrifice was paid by so many women in various ways throughout the war effort and I think it is only right and fitting now that we do show the tribute in the war memorial gardens to Etta."