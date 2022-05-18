NI Troubles: Legacy bill 'removes opportunity for justice'
Legislation introduced to deal with legacy issues related to the Northern Ireland Troubles removes the opportunity for justice for some victims, the commissioner for victims and survivors has said.
The UK government bill involves immunity from prosecution for those who co-operate with investigations.
It also prevents future inquests and civil actions related to the Troubles.
The commissioner said this was "a vey bitter pill to swallow" for victims.
"It does feel as if some of the last chances for what some victims would say is justice has been removed," Ian Jeffers told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"Everybody recognises it's 40 years, it's 50 years, the chances of a conviction are very slim.
"But if you've lost your mother or your son are you going to genuinely give that up?
"I think that's the big issue we've got to talk through with victims and survivors over the coming weeks."
What does the new legislation say?
The 100-page Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill sets out investigations run by a new information recovery body.
The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) will be headed by a judicial figure appointed by the government and would be operational for five years.
The panel within ICRIR will decide if a perpetrator qualifies for immunity.
Civil claims which already existed on or before the day of the bill's introduction will be allowed to continue.
Inquests which have reached substantive hearing stage a year after the bill, or by the time the ICRIR becomes operational, can also go ahead.
Sandra Peake, chief executive of victims' group Wave Trauma Centre, said the families of victims wanted fairness and equity.
"Ultimately what they want to know is that their loved one's life mattered and that there has been a full process to account for that," she told Good Morning Ulster.
Speaking about the issue of immunity for perpetrators she said: "Why is murder in relation to the Troubles different to murder undertaken in the streets of London?
"We have families who continue to be jeered at, sneered at and winked at by those responsible for their loved ones murders."
Kenny Donaldson from Innocent Victims United, which represents 12,500 families in Northern Ireland, said victims and survivors are being asked to "be party to the effective closing off of the past".
"That is a huge ask for people who have already suffered so grievously," he added.
Helen Deery, whose 15-year-old brother Manus was with a group of friends when he was shot in the head by a soldier from an observation post on Londonderry's walls in May 1972, said his death was still "heartbreaking".
"I feel the exact same way today as the day he died. I won't rest until we get justice," she told BBC Radio Foyle.
"There is absolutely nothing in it (the Bill) for victims."
Ms Deery added: "We have never been consulted on anything. I think it is disgusting."
'A step in the right direction'
Veterans Commissioner Danny Kinahan said he believed the legislation was "a step in the right direction".
"It is going to be difficult, we are never going to please everybody we have a system that doesn't work," he told Good Morning Ulster.
"We had to find a way where families and veterans' families are as important as everyone else and they want to know what happened.
"They also want a chance for justice."
Mr Kinahan said he was confident that soldiers "want to come forward" and provide information to the ICRIR.
"They want to show they did nothing wrong, they want to follow the rule of law, most importantly they want society to realise what they want through, what they did.
"They went out there, they stopped terrorism, they stopped a civil war and, in many cases, they find themselves being demonised.
"They want to go in there, give evidence, show they did nothing wrong."