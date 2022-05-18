Karol Kelly: Accused told police co-defendants stabbed victim, court hears
One of three men accused of murdering Londonderry man Karol Kelly told police he witnessed his co-accused stab the father-of-five, a court has heard.
Brothers Gary Anderson, 25, and Sean Anderson, 24, along with Michael Dunlop, 21, all deny the charge of murder.
Mr Kelly died on 4 March 2018 after he was stabbed several times.
The trial heard that in police interview Mr Dunlop said Sean and Gary Anderson had stabbed Mr Kelly
Mr Dunlop, who also denies further charges of attempted grievous bodily harm and disposing of two knives believed to have been used in the attack, also told police he asked one of the co-defendants to stop stabbing the 35 year old.
A jury at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, were told that in his first police interview, Mr Dunlop was asked what part he played in the murder of Mr Kelly.
He told police "I witnessed it just".
When asked to explain further he said: " I witnessed him getting stabbed."
Police then asked who had stabbed Mr Kelly, to which Mr Dunlop responded: "Sean and Gary Anderson".
The jury heard Mr Dunlop told police he had been drinking with a friend when he was invited to go to the Andersons at about 01:30.
Mr Dunlop told police he got a taxi to the house and immediately went to the toilet.
He told police as he came down the stairs he saw "two grown men" walking out the door.
He said Mr Kelly pointed at him and said "don't be calling the cops".
The interview heard that as the men left the house they were followed by Sean and Gary Anderson.
Police were told that Gary Anderson had teeth missing and Sean Anderson appeared to be "busted up".
'Stop, stop'
Mr Dunlop said he went out the door and saw Mr Kelly run up the street and then back down while being chased by the Andersons.
He told police he saw the deceased fall and the Andersons caught up with him.
The court heard Mr Dunlop told police he saw Sean Anderson stab Mr Kelly and he started shouting "stop, stop"
He told police he pulled Sean Anderson away and pushed him up the street, and then he saw Gary Anderson stab Mr Kelly.
Mr Dunlop told police he then pulled Gary Anderson away and they all went back to Grafton Street.
Police were told by Dunlop that when they got back to the house Gary Anderson started throwing up in the sink and Sean Anderson was throwing up in the back yard.
Mr Dunlop said he "freaked", left the house and ran home.
He later told his friend: "I saw a man dying tonight".
The trial continues.